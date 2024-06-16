Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE ZZZ opened at C$26.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$21.31 and a 52 week high of C$30.50. The firm has a market cap of C$908.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.91.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.