Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $197.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.05. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $197.22.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

