Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 16 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $906.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $939.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $916.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

