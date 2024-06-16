Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 28 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 19.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,087,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,833,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $436.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

