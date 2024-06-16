Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 5.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

