Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.21

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and traded as high as $21.70. Smiths Group shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 6,714 shares trading hands.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

