Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 125,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 271,118 shares.The stock last traded at $10.76 and had previously closed at $10.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.75 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $822.81 million, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $246.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 18.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 188,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

