Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.81 and last traded at $125.06. Approximately 1,569,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,454,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.90.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $3,096,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,297 shares in the company, valued at $36,548,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $3,096,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,548,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,277 shares of company stock worth $12,545,775 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 79,415 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

