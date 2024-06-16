Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sompo Stock Performance

SMPNY opened at $10.34 on Friday. Sompo has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

