Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
