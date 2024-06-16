SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $215.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.