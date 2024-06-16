SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.