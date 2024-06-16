Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Acquires 1,282 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after purchasing an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Shares of HSIC opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

