Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $372.02 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.95 and a twelve month high of $389.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

