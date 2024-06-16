Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,266 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares makes up about 2.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $57.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

