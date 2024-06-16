Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 238 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $280.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.