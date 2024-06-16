Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 238 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $280.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.33.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Read More
