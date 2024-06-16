Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 274 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after acquiring an additional 190,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Teleflex by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $208.29 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $262.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average of $227.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

