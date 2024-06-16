Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $13.38 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises about 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MHK opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

