Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,840 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR opened at $132.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $132.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

