Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 229.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 18.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $90.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $91.70.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

