Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 576,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

CHRW stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.