Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Makes New Investment in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 84,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MGE Energy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.
MGE Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MGE Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.51%.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MGE Energy
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.