Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Purchases 3,823 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.83.

Insider Activity

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $359.77 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.94 and a twelve month high of $749.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.68. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Cable One Profile



Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

