Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Purchases 40,548 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,548 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises makes up approximately 2.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WERN opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

