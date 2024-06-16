Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Purchases 499 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.6 %

SJM stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $154.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.73.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

