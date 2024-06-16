Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Purchases 579 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 2.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $137.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

