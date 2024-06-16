Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Purchases 74,957 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 74,957 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,254,000 after purchasing an additional 231,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tom Gentile acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

