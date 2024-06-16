Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 367.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,460,000 after purchasing an additional 697,849 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Devon Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DVN opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.