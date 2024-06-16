Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $197.34 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

