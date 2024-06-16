Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 32,120 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,120 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $319.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.33. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $189.26 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.