Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 60,490 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,490 shares during the quarter. Mercury General comprises approximately 2.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 88.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCY opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.