Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 9,493 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 2.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $199.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $188.65 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.08 and its 200-day moving average is $213.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

