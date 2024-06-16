Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.59

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $9.95. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 4,872,687 shares traded.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 56,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

