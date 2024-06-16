Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,277 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.2% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

