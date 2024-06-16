Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

