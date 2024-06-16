Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Steel Partners

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10,138.79. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $744.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Partners worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.