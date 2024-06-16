Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $30.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STLA

Stellantis Trading Down 4.1 %

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.