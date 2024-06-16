Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $21.08

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $20.20. Stellantis shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 1,836,790 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,074 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

