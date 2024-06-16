STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STE. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.60.

STERIS Trading Down 1.2 %

STERIS stock opened at $218.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.92. STERIS has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in STERIS by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,988,000 after purchasing an additional 282,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after purchasing an additional 252,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

