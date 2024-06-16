Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MP Materials Put Options (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,626 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 158% compared to the average volume of 4,120 put options.

NYSE MP opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. MP Materials has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Research analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MP Materials by 2,536.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MP Materials by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after acquiring an additional 860,960 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MP Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 614,088 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

