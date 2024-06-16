StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:ICD opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.79. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
