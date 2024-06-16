StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ICD opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.79. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

About Independence Contract Drilling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 190,679 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

