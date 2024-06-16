StockNews.com Downgrades National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Hold

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NYSE NPK opened at $74.23 on Friday. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 77.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

