StockNews.com Downgrades National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Hold

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
National Presto Industries Price Performance
NYSE NPK opened at $74.23 on Friday. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%.
Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
