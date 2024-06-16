Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $17.00. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 18,511 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 291,443 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

