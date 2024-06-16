Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Trading 0% Higher

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.61. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.
