Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.05

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.05 and traded as low as C$30.88. Strathcona Resources shares last traded at C$31.10, with a volume of 32,839 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.09. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$795.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 4.2663438 EPS for the current year.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Robert J. Morgan bought 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.20 per share, with a total value of C$102,360.60. Insiders own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

