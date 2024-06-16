Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Shares Down 0.4%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 15.40 and last traded at 15.54. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.60.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.36.
Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
