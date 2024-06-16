Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 556,563 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 299,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

