Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

RUN stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.65.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $710,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207,423 shares in the company, valued at $19,210,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 14,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $180,386.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 283,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $710,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,210,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,186 shares of company stock worth $4,937,565. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,186,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sunrun by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Sunrun by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

