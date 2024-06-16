Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 2.2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.33. Approximately 142,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,357,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Trading Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,214 shares of company stock worth $6,030,760 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter worth $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

