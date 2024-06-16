T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.65.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

